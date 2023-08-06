Wacken Open Air 2023 – Teil 2

Wacken, 03.08.2023
mit Amorphis, Kreator, Hammerfall, Uriah Heep, Imminence, Vixen, Dark Tranquillity, Eivor, Immolation, Faun, Cellar Darling, Horrid Sight, Koldbrann, Unzucht, DepriVation, Redeemed By The Blood, Ad Infinitum, Middle Grounds, Brunhilde
Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr
Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 3, Teil 4 (folgen)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
40 Fotos
Amorphis
15 Fotos
Kreator
12 Fotos
Hammerfall
12 Fotos
Uriah Heep
12 Fotos
Imminence
12 Fotos
Vixen
12 Fotos
Dark Tranquillity
12 Fotos
Eivor
10 Fotos
Immolation
10 Fotos
Faun
10 Fotos
Cellar Darling
9 Fotos
Horrid Sight
7 Fotos
Koldbrann
7 Fotos
Unzucht
7 Fotos
DepriVation
7 Fotos
Redeemed By The Blood
7 Fotos
Ad Infinitum
7 Fotos
Middle Grounds
7 Fotos
Brunhilde
7 Fotos
