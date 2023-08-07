Wacken Open Air 2023 – Teil 3

Wacken, 04.08.2023

mit Lord Of The Lost, Wardruna, Megadeth, Tanzwut, Dying Fetus, Legion Of The Damned, Havukruunu, Dog Eat Dog, Skálmöld, Caliban, Leaves’ Eyes, Depressive Age, Dust Bolt, Peyton Parrish, Autumn Bride, Harpyie, J.B.O., Employed To Serve, The Good the Bad and the Zugly

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 4 (folgt)

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)