Wacken Open Air 2023 – Teil 3

Wacken, 04.08.2023
mit Lord Of The Lost, Wardruna, Megadeth, Tanzwut, Dying Fetus, Legion Of The Damned, Havukruunu, Dog Eat Dog, Skálmöld, Caliban, Leaves’ Eyes, Depressive Age, Dust Bolt, Peyton Parrish, Autumn Bride, Harpyie, J.B.O., Employed To Serve, The Good the Bad and the Zugly

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 4 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

Wacken Open Air

Impressionen

Lord Of The Lost

Wardruna

Megadeth

Tanzwut

Dying Fetus

Legion Of The Damned

Havukruunu

Dog Eat Dog

Skalmoeld

Caliban

Leaves Eyes

Depressive Age

Dust Bolt

Peyton Parrish

Autumn Bride

Harpyie

J.B.O.

Employed To Serve

Good Bad and the Zugly

