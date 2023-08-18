Mera Luna Festival 2023 – Teil 1

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 12.08.2023
mit VV, In Extremo, Project Pitchfork, Joachim Witt, Mesh, Solar Fake, Amduscia, Diary of Dreams, Megaherz, Tanzwut, Neuroticfish, Girls under Glass, Rabia Sorda, Rave the Requiem, Absolute Body Control, Versus Goliath, Antiage, Wisborg, A Projection, Intent Outtake

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

mera-luna-23-samstag-20

M’era Luna Festival

Impressionen

50 Fotos

VV

15 Fotos

In Extremo

15 Fotos

Project Pitchfork

13 Fotos

Joachim Witt

13 Fotos

Mesh

12 Fotos

Solar Fake

10 Fotos

Amduscia

10 Fotos

Diary of Dreams

10 Fotos

Megaherz

10 Fotos

Tanzwut

10 Fotos

Neuroticfish

9 Fotos

Girls under Glass

9 Fotos

Rabia Sorda

9 Fotos

Rave the Requiem

9 Fotos

Absolute Body Control

8 Fotos

Versus Goliath

8 Fotos

Antiage

7 Fotos

Wisborg

7 Fotos

A Projection

7 Fotos

Intent Outtake

7 Fotos


