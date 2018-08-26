Neuborn Open Air Festival 2018

Wörrstadt, 24. und 25.08.2018
mit Samael, Sick Of It All, Orden Ogan, Kadavar, The Black Dahlia Murder, Audrey Horne, DevilDriver, Deserted Fear, Metal Inquisitor, Warbringer, Street Dogs, Counterparts, P.O. Box, All Its Grace, Denyal
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Impressionen
15 Fotos
Samael
15 Fotos
Sick Of It All
12 Fotos
Orden Ogan
12 Fotos
Kadavar
10 Fotos
The Black Dahlia Murder
12 Fotos
Audrey Horne
12 Fotos
DevilDriver
12 Fotos
Deserted Fear
9 Fotos
Metal Inquisitor
9 Fotos
Warbringer
9 Fotos
Street Dogs
6 Fotos
Counterparts
6 Fotos
P.O. Box
6 Fotos
All Its Grace
5 Fotos
Denyal
5 Fotos