Apocalyptica leihen Stimme von Epica

Die finnische Cello-Metal-Band Apocalyptica hat das Stück “Rise Again” in Form eines Musikvideos vorgestellt. Als Sängerin tritt dabei Simone Simons auf, Frontfrau der niederländischen Symphonic-Metal-Band Epica. Die Kollaboration der beiden Bands kommt nicht ganz zufällig, denn im Frühjahr gehen Apocalyptica und Epica auf gemeinsame Europa-Tournee.
“Rise Again” ist übrigens kein ganz neues Stück. Unter dem Titel “Rise” war es Teil von Apocalypticas Album “Cell-0” aus dem Jahr 2020. Damals war das Lied noch rein instrumental. Durch die Stimme von Simone Simons wurde aus “Rise” nun “Rise Again”.
Video: youtube.com