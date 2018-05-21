Wave Gotik Treffen 2018 – Teil 1

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 18. bis 19.06.2018
mit Schandmaul, Wardruna, Front Line Assembly, Eivør, Goethes Erben, Oomph!, Qntal, Seigmen, 3Teeth, The Eden House, Zeromancer, Unterschicht

viktorianisches-picknick-2018-14

Wave Gotik Treffen

Viktorianisches Picknick

Viktorianisches Picknick

18 Fotos

Steampunk Picknick

Steampunk Picknick

16 Fotos

Schandmaul

Schandmaul

15 Fotos

Wardruna

Wardruna

14 Fotos

Front Line Assembly

Front Line Assembly

13 Fotos

Eivor

Eivor

10 Fotos

Goethes Erben

Goethes Erben

10 Fotos

Oomph

Oomph

10 Fotos

Qntal

Qntal

10 Fotos

Seigmen

Seigmen

10 Fotos

3Teeth

3Teeth

8 Fotos

The Eden House

The Eden House

8 Fotos

Zeromancer

Zeromancer

7 Fotos

Unterschicht

Unterschicht

6 Fotos