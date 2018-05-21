Wave Gotik Treffen 2018 – Teil 1

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 18. bis 19.06.2018
mit Schandmaul, Wardruna, Front Line Assembly, Eivør, Goethes Erben, Oomph!, Qntal, Seigmen, 3Teeth, The Eden House, Zeromancer, Unterschicht
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Viktorianisches Picknick
18 Fotos
Steampunk Picknick
16 Fotos
Schandmaul
15 Fotos
Wardruna
14 Fotos
Front Line Assembly
13 Fotos
Eivor
10 Fotos
Goethes Erben
10 Fotos
Oomph
10 Fotos
Qntal
10 Fotos
Seigmen
10 Fotos
3Teeth
8 Fotos
The Eden House
8 Fotos
Zeromancer
7 Fotos
Unterschicht
6 Fotos