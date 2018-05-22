Wave Gotik Treffen 2018 – Teil 2

Veröffentlicht am von

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 20. bis 21.06.2018
mit The Jesus and Mary Chain, De/Vision, Feuerschwanz, Grendel, Faderhead, Solitary Experiments, Ye Banished Privateers, Elegant Machinery, Heimataerde, Rummelsnuff, Xenturion Prime, Torul

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

wgt-2018-32

Wave Gotik Treffen

Impressionen

Impressionen

34 Fotos

The Jesus and Mary Chain

The Jesus and Mary Chain

15 Fotos

DeVision

DeVision

13 Fotos

Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz

13 Fotos

Grendel

Grendel

13 Fotos

Faderhead

Faderhead

10 Fotos

Solitary Experiments

Solitary Experiments

10 Fotos

Ye Banished Privateers

Ye Banished Privateers

10 Fotos

Elegant Machinery

Elegant Machinery

8 Fotos

Heimataerde

Heimataerde

8 Fotos

Rummelsnuff

Rummelsnuff

8 Fotos

Xenturion Prime

Xenturion Prime

6 Fotos

Torul

Torul

6 Fotos