Wave Gotik Treffen 2018 – Teil 2

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 20. bis 21.06.2018
mit The Jesus and Mary Chain, De/Vision, Feuerschwanz, Grendel, Faderhead, Solitary Experiments, Ye Banished Privateers, Elegant Machinery, Heimataerde, Rummelsnuff, Xenturion Prime, Torul
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
34 Fotos
The Jesus and Mary Chain
15 Fotos
DeVision
13 Fotos
Feuerschwanz
13 Fotos
Grendel
13 Fotos
Faderhead
10 Fotos
Solitary Experiments
10 Fotos
Ye Banished Privateers
10 Fotos
Elegant Machinery
8 Fotos
Heimataerde
8 Fotos
Rummelsnuff
8 Fotos
Xenturion Prime
6 Fotos
Torul
6 Fotos