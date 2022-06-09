Wave Gotik Treffen 2022 – Teil 2

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 05. und 06.06.2022
mit Combichrist, S.P.O.C.K, Gary Numan, Boytronic, Grendel, Tanzwut, Intent Outtake, Lights Of Euphoria, Future Lied To Us, Ragnaröek, Beyond Obsession, Haggefugg, Cesair, Waldkauz, Battle Scream

40 Fotos

Combichrist

15 Fotos

S.P.O.C.K

15 Fotos

Gary Numan

14 Fotos

Boytronic

13 Fotos

Grendel

13 Fotos

Tanzwut

13 Fotos

Intent Outtake

11 Fotos

Lights Of Euphoria

11 Fotos

Future Lied To Us

10 Fotos

Ragnaroeek

10 Fotos

Beyond Obsession

8 Fotos

Haggefugg

8 Fotos

Cesair

7 Fotos

Waldkauz

7 Fotos

Battle Scream

5 Fotos


