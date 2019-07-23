Amphi Festival 2019 – Teil 1

Köln (Tanzbrunnen), 20.07.2019

mit Nitzer Ebb, Blutengel, Lord Of The Lost, Hocico, Samsas Traum, Unzucht, Chrom, Erdling, Solitary Experiments, Seelennacht, The Cassandra Complex, Massive Ego, Logic & Olivia

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2