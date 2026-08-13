Mera Luna Festival 2026 – Teil 2

Veröffentlicht am von

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 09.08.2026
mit Saltatio Mortis, OMD, IAMX, Lacrimosa, Die Krupps, Floor Jansen, Aesthetic Perfection, Neuroticfish, The 69 Eyes, Clan Of Xymox, Skynd, Stahlmann, Then Comes Silence, Jesus on Extasy, Sotiria, Eisenfunk, Final Selection, Synthattack

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Jannis Betz

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

M’era Luna Festival