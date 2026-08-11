Mera Luna Festival 2026 – Teil 1

Veröffentlicht am von

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 08.08.2026
mit Within Temptation, Front Line Assembly, White Lies, Nachtmahr, The Birthday Massacre, Agonoize, Combichrist, Megaherz, The Beauty of Gemina, Diorama, Hocico, Tyske Ludder, Unzucht, M. Walking On The Water, Tabernis, Xandria, Auger, Mortes, Principe Valiente, Beyond Obsession

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Jannis Betz

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

M’era Luna Festival