Mera Luna Festival 2026 – Teil 1

A video-sharing platform for users to upload, view, and share videos across various genres and topics.

: www.youtube.com (opens in a new window)

Name Description Duration

GPS Registers a unique ID on mobile devices to enable tracking based on geographical GPS location. 1 day

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Tries to estimate the users' bandwidth on pages with integrated YouTube videos. Also used for marketing 179 days

PREF This cookie stores your preferences and other information, in particular preferred language, how many search results you wish to be shown on your page, and whether or not you wish to have Google’s SafeSearch filter turned on. 10 years from set/ update

YSC Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen. Session

DEVICE_INFO Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website. 179 days

LOGIN_INFO This cookie is used to play YouTube videos embedded on the website. 2 years