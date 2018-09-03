Black Castle Festival 2018

Mannheim (Maimarktclub), 31.08. und 01.09.2018

mit Stahlmann, Lord Of The Lost, Ost+Front, Schwarzer Engel, Heimataerde, Nox Interna, Schattenmann, Model Kaos, Still Patient?, Voodoma, Eigensinn, Mystigma, Oxic Inc., Intent Outtake, Dynastie, Schlagwetter, The Pussybats