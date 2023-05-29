Wave Gotik Treffen 2023 – Teil 1

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 26. und 27.05.2023
mit Front 242, Lord Of The Lost, Covenant, Faun, Qntal, Harpyie, Hocico, The Chameleons, Nachtmahr, Vogelfrey, Shireen, Utmarken, Ikon, La Frontera Victoriana
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt!)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Leichentreff
25 Fotos
Steampunk Picknick
20 Fotos
Front 242
15 Fotos
Lord Of The Lost
15 Fotos
Covenant
13 Fotos
Faun
12 Fotos
Qntal
12 Fotos
Harpyie
10 Fotos
Hocico
10 Fotos
The Chameleons
10 Fotos
Nachtmahr
10 Fotos
Vogelfrey
10 Fotos
Shireen
10 Fotos
Utmarken
10 Fotos
Ikon
10 Fotos
La Frontera Victoriana
10 Fotos