Wave Gotik Treffen 2023 – Teil 1

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 26. und 27.05.2023
mit Front 242, Lord Of The Lost, Covenant, Faun, Qntal, Harpyie, Hocico, The Chameleons, Nachtmahr, Vogelfrey, Shireen, Utmarken, Ikon, La Frontera Victoriana

Wave Gotik Treffen

Leichentreff

25 Fotos

Steampunk Picknick

Steampunk Picknick

20 Fotos

Front 242

15 Fotos

Lord Of The Lost

15 Fotos

Covenant

13 Fotos

Faun

12 Fotos

Qntal

12 Fotos

Harpyie

10 Fotos

Hocico

10 Fotos

The Chameleons

10 Fotos

Nachtmahr

10 Fotos

Vogelfrey

10 Fotos

Shireen

10 Fotos

Utmarken

10 Fotos

Ikon

10 Fotos

La Frontera Victoriana

10 Fotos