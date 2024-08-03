Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 1

Wacken, 29. bis 31.07.2024
mit In Extremo, Suzi Quatro, Flogging Molly, Tina Guo, The Darkness, Bülent Ceylan, Equilibrium, Butcher Babies, Drone, Van Canto, Walkways, Extrabreit, Vogelfrey, Wacken Firefighters, Tessia, Cascade Effect, Phantom Excaliver, Wasted Land, Turbowitch, Graufar, Voidwomb, Etterna, Inherited

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 2, Teil 3, Teil 4 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

In Extremo

Suzi Quatro

Flogging Molly

Tina Guo

The Darkness

Buelent Ceylan

Equilibrium

Butcher Babies

Drone

Van Canto

Walkways

Extrabreit

Vogelfrey

Wacken Firefighters

Tessia

Cascade Effect

Phantom Excaliver

Wasted Land

Turbowitch

Graufar

Voidwomb

Etterna

Inherited

