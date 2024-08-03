Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 1

Wacken, 29. bis 31.07.2024
mit In Extremo, Suzi Quatro, Flogging Molly, Tina Guo, The Darkness, Bülent Ceylan, Equilibrium, Butcher Babies, Drone, Van Canto, Walkways, Extrabreit, Vogelfrey, Wacken Firefighters, Tessia, Cascade Effect, Phantom Excaliver, Wasted Land, Turbowitch, Graufar, Voidwomb, Etterna, Inherited
Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr
Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 2, Teil 3, Teil 4 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
50 Fotos
In Extremo
15 Fotos
Suzi Quatro
13 Fotos
Flogging Molly
13 Fotos
Tina Guo
13 Fotos
The Darkness
12 Fotos
Buelent Ceylan
12 Fotos
Equilibrium
11 Fotos
Butcher Babies
10 Fotos
Drone
10 Fotos
Van Canto
10 Fotos
Walkways
9 Fotos
Extrabreit
9 Fotos
Vogelfrey
9 Fotos
Wacken Firefighters
8 Fotos
Tessia
5 Fotos
Cascade Effect
5 Fotos
Phantom Excaliver
5 Fotos
Wasted Land
5 Fotos
Turbowitch
5 Fotos
Graufar
5 Fotos
Voidwomb
5 Fotos
Etterna
5 Fotos
Inherited
5 Fotos