Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 2

Wacken, 01.08.2024
mit Accept, Opeth, Alligatoah, Axel Rudi Pell, KK’s Priest, Mr. Big, Amored Saint, Corvus Corax, Endstille, Gaupa, Kupfergold, Blackbriar, Incantation, Uada, Die Habenichtse, Growling Creatures, Messiah, Skeletal Remains, Asenblut, Paramena, Poseydon, Uragh, Kasck

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 3, Teil 4 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

