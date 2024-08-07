Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 4

Wacken, 03.08.2024

mit Amon Amarth, Hämatom vs Finch, Cradle of Filth, Testament, Behemoth, Motionless in White, Dragonforce, Insomnium, Oomph!, Flotsam and Jetsam, Mister Misery, Raven, Thyrfing, Emil Bulls, Svartsot, Uli Jon Roth, Vio-Lence, Beasto Blanco, Fiddler’s Green, Heidevolk, Brutus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Vanaheim

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 3

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)