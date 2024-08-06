Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 3

Veröffentlicht am von

Wacken, 02.08.2024
mit Avantasia, Blind Guardian, Gene Simmons, Knorkator, Feuerschwanz, Beast in Black, The 69 Eyes, Vreid, Einherjer, Ignea, Mambo Kurt, Sonata Arctica, Unleash the Archers, Ankor, Baroness, Nachtblut, Primal Fear, Blaas of Glory, April Art, Liv Kristine, Soil, Xandria, Skiltron, Future Palace, Cherie Currie, Moritz Hempel

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 4
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

wacken-2024-teil-3-17.jpg

Wacken Open Air

Impressionen

Impressionen

35 Fotos

Avantasia

Avantasia

15 Fotos

Blind Guardian

Blind Guardian

13 Fotos

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons

13 Fotos

Knorkator

Knorkator

13 Fotos

Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz

12 Fotos

Beast in Black

Beast in Black

10 Fotos

The 69 Eyes

The 69 Eyes

10 Fotos

Vreid

Vreid

10 Fotos

Einherjer

Einherjer

10 Fotos

Ignea

Ignea

10 Fotos

Mambo Kurt

Mambo Kurt

10 Fotos

Sonata Arctica

Sonata Arctica

10 Fotos

Unleash the Archers

Unleash the Archers

10 Fotos

Ankor

Ankor

9 Fotos

Baroness

Baroness

9 Fotos

Nachtblut

Nachtblut

9 Fotos

Primal Fear

Primal Fear

9 Fotos

Blaas of Glory

Blaas of Glory

8 Fotos

April Art

April Art

7 Fotos

Liv Kristine

Liv Kristine

7 Fotos

Soil

Soil

7 Fotos

Xandria

Xandria

7 Fotos

Skiltron

Skiltron

7 Fotos

Future Palace

Future Palace

6 Fotos

Cherie Currie

Cherie Currie

6 Fotos

Moritz Hempel

Moritz Hempel

5 Fotos


2 Gedanken zu „Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 3

  1. Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 1 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE

  2. Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 4 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE

Kommentare sind geschlossen.