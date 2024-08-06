Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 3

Wacken, 02.08.2024
mit Avantasia, Blind Guardian, Gene Simmons, Knorkator, Feuerschwanz, Beast in Black, The 69 Eyes, Vreid, Einherjer, Ignea, Mambo Kurt, Sonata Arctica, Unleash the Archers, Ankor, Baroness, Nachtblut, Primal Fear, Blaas of Glory, April Art, Liv Kristine, Soil, Xandria, Skiltron, Future Palace, Cherie Currie, Moritz Hempel
Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr
Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 4
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
35 Fotos
Avantasia
15 Fotos
Blind Guardian
13 Fotos
Gene Simmons
13 Fotos
Knorkator
13 Fotos
Feuerschwanz
12 Fotos
Beast in Black
10 Fotos
The 69 Eyes
10 Fotos
Vreid
10 Fotos
Einherjer
10 Fotos
Ignea
10 Fotos
Mambo Kurt
10 Fotos
Sonata Arctica
10 Fotos
Unleash the Archers
10 Fotos
Ankor
9 Fotos
Baroness
9 Fotos
Nachtblut
9 Fotos
Primal Fear
9 Fotos
Blaas of Glory
8 Fotos
April Art
7 Fotos
Liv Kristine
7 Fotos
Soil
7 Fotos
Xandria
7 Fotos
Skiltron
7 Fotos
Future Palace
6 Fotos
Cherie Currie
6 Fotos
Moritz Hempel
5 Fotos
Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 1 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE
Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2024 – Teil 4 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE