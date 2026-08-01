Amphi Festival 2026 – Teil 2

Veröffentlicht am von

Köln (Tanzbrunnen), 26.07.2026

mit Eisbrecher, Joachim Witt, Diary of Dreams, Welle:Erdball, Clan Of Xymox, Lebanon Hanover, Empathy Test, Solitary Experiments, Schattenmann, Assemblage 23, Chrom, The Sweet Kill, Extize, Motel Transylvania

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1

Amphi Festival