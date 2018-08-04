Wacken Open Air 2018 – Teil 1

Veröffentlicht am von

Wacken, 01. und 02.08.2018
mit Danzig, Behemoth, Dirkschneider, Feuerschwanz, Hatebreed, Heilung, Sepultura, Backyard Babies, D’Artagnan, Dokken, Nazareth, Oomph!, Vogelfrey, Watain, Bannkreis, Fish, Skyline, Toxic Holocaust, Tremonti, Dust Bolt, Exit Eden, The Privateer, Deserted Fear, End All, Ingrimm, Todesking, The Flying Scarecrow, The Fright u.a.

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)

watain 08-2018 06

Wacken Open Air

Danzig

Danzig

14 Fotos

Behemoth

Behemoth

13 Fotos

Dirkschneider

Dirkschneider

13 Fotos

Feuerschwanz

Feuerschwanz

13 Fotos

Hatebreed

Hatebreed

13 Fotos

Heilung

Heilung

13 Fotos

Sepultura

Sepultura

13 Fotos

Backyard Babies

Backyard Babies

12 Fotos

DArtagnan

DArtagnan

12 Fotos

Dokken

Dokken

12 Fotos

Nazareth

Nazareth

12 Fotos

Oomph

Oomph

12 Fotos

Vogelfrey

Vogelfrey

12 Fotos

Watain

Watain

12 Fotos

Bannkreis

Bannkreis

10 Fotos

Fish

Fish

10 Fotos

Skyline

Skyline

10 Fotos

Toxic Holocaust

Toxic Holocaust

10 Fotos

Tremonti

Tremonti

10 Fotos

Dust Bolt

Dust Bolt

9 Fotos

Exit Eden

Exit Eden

9 Fotos

The Privateer

The Privateer

9 Fotos

Deserted Fear

Deserted Fear

8 Fotos

End All

End All

8 Fotos

Ingrimm

Ingrimm

7 Fotos

Todesking

Todesking

7 Fotos

The Flying Scarecrow

The Flying Scarecrow

5 Fotos

The Fright

The Fright

5 Fotos