Wacken Open Air 2018 – Teil 2

Wacken, 03. und 04.08.2018

mit Dimmu Borgir, Ghost, In Extremo, In Flames, Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Doro, Gojira, Sólstafir, Alestorm, Dark Tranquillity, Epica, Knorkator, Steel Panther, Amaranthe, Amorphis, Destruction, Korpiklaani, Madball, Leaves‘ Eyes, Skiltron, Wintersun, Diablo Blvd., Dool, Herrschaft, Canterra, Manntra, Persefone, Spoil Engine, Wirtz, Kellermensch u.a.

Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)