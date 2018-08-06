Wacken Open Air 2018 – Teil 2

Wacken, 03. und 04.08.2018
mit Dimmu Borgir, Ghost, In Extremo, In Flames, Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Doro, Gojira, Sólstafir, Alestorm, Dark Tranquillity, Epica, Knorkator, Steel Panther, Amaranthe, Amorphis, Destruction, Korpiklaani, Madball, Leaves‘ Eyes, Skiltron, Wintersun, Diablo Blvd., Dool, Herrschaft, Canterra, Manntra, Persefone, Spoil Engine, Wirtz, Kellermensch u.a.
Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
84 Fotos
Dimmu Borgir
15 Fotos
Ghost
15 Fotos
In Extremo
15 Fotos
In Flames
15 Fotos
Nightwish
13 Fotos
Children Of Bodom
12 Fotos
Die Apok. Reiter
12 Fotos
Doro
12 Fotos
Gojira
12 Fotos
Solstafir
12 Fotos
Alestorm
10 Fotos
Dark Tranquillity
10 Fotos
Epica
10 Fotos
Knorkator
10 Fotos
Steel Panther
10 Fotos
Amaranthe
9 Fotos
Amorphis
9 Fotos
Destruction
9 Fotos
Korpiklaani
9 Fotos
Madball
9 Fotos
Leaves Eyes
8 Fotos
Skiltron
8 Fotos
Wintersun
8 Fotos
Diablo Blvd
7 Fotos
Dool
7 Fotos
Herrschaft
7 Fotos
Canterra
6 Fotos
Manntra
6 Fotos
Persefone
6 Fotos
Spoil Engine
6 Fotos
Wirtz
6 Fotos
Kellermensch
7 Fotos
