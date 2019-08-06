Wacken Open Air 2019 – Teil 4

Wacken, 03.08.2019
mit Parkway Drive, Saxon, Eisbrecher, Rage, Powerwolf, Bullet For My Valentine, Deathstars, Uriah Heep, Battle Beast, Delain, Kvelertak, Die Kassierer, Emil Bulls, Lionheart, Subway to Sally, Nachtblut, Septicflesh, Aborym, Saor, Tesseract, The Vintage Caravan, Dream Spirit, The Lazys, Suidakra, Operus
Fotos von Natalie Laube und Sven Bähr
Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 3
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt)
Impressionen
20 Fotos
Parkway Drive
12 Fotos
Saxon
12 Fotos
Eisbrecher
12 Fotos
Rage
12 Fotos
Powerwolf
12 Fotos
Bullet For My Valentine
10 Fotos
Deathstars
10 Fotos
Uriah Heep
10 Fotos
Battle Beast
10 Fotos
Delain
10 Fotos
Kvelertak
10 Fotos
Die Kassierer
10 Fotos
Emil Bulls
10 Fotos
Lionheart
10 Fotos
Subway to Sally
10 Fotos
Nachtblut
8 Fotos
Septicflesh
8 Fotos
Aborym
6 Fotos
Saor
6 Fotos
Tesseract
6 Fotos
The Vintage Caravan
6 Fotos
Dream Spirit
6 Fotos
The Lazys
5 Fotos
Suidakra
5 Fotos
Operus
5 Fotos
Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2019 – Teil 3 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE
Pingback: Wacken Open Air 2019 – Teil 1 | DARK-FESTIVALS.DE