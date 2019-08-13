Mera Luna Festival 2019 – Teil 2

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 11.08.2019

mit VNV Nation, Subway to Sally, Combichrist, Diary of Dreams, Joachim Witt, De/Vision, Versengold, Faelder, Heldmaschine, Fear Of Domination, Formalin, Scarlet Dorn

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)