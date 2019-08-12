Mera Luna Festival 2019 – Teil 1

Veröffentlicht am von

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 10.08.2019
mit Within Temptation, ASP, Lacrimosa, Deathstars, Mono Inc., Oomph!, Corvus Corax, Die Krupps, Agonoize, Stahlmann, Centhron, Empathy Test, Sündenklang, Terrolokaust, Ewigheim, Null Positiv

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt!)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)

mera-luna-2019-teil-1-12

M’era Luna Festival

Impressionen

Impressionen

30 Fotos

Within Temptation

Within Temptation

15 Fotos

ASP

ASP

15 Fotos

Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa

13 Fotos

Deathstars

Deathstars

10 Fotos

Mono Inc.

Mono Inc.

10 Fotos

Oomph

Oomph

10 Fotos

Corvus Corax

Corvus Corax

10 Fotos

Die Krupps

Die Krupps

10 Fotos

Agonoize

Agonoize

8 Fotos

Stahlmann

Stahlmann

8 Fotos

Centhron

Centhron

5 Fotos

Empathy Test

Empathy Test

5 Fotos

Suendenklang

Suendenklang

5 Fotos

Terrolokaust

Terrolokaust

5 Fotos

Ewigheim

Ewigheim

5 Fotos

Null Positiv

Null Positiv

5 Fotos