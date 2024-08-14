Mera Luna Festival 2024 – Teil 1

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 10.08.2024
mit ASP, Front 242, Saltatio Mortis, Deine Lakaien, London After Midnight, Hämatom, Suicide Commando, Assemblage 23, Oomph!, Die Herren Wesselsky, She Past Away, Lacrimas Profundere, Hell Boulevard, The Cassandra Complex, S.P.O.C.K, Schwarzer Engel, Centhron, Re.Mind, Rroyce, Steril
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt!)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Impressionen
50 Fotos
ASP
15 Fotos
Front 242
15 Fotos
Saltatio Mortis
13 Fotos
Deine Lakaien
10 Fotos
London After Midnight
10 Fotos
Haematom
10 Fotos
Suicide Commando
10 Fotos
Assemblage 23
10 Fotos
Oomph
10 Fotos
Die Herren Wesselsky
9 Fotos
She Past Away
8 Fotos
Lacrimas Profundere
8 Fotos
Hell Boulevard
8 Fotos
The Cassandra Complex
8 Fotos
S.P.O.C.K
7 Fotos
Schwarzer Engel
7 Fotos
Centhron
7 Fotos
Re.Mind
7 Fotos
Rroyce
7 Fotos
Steril
7 Fotos