Mera Luna Festival 2024 – Teil 1

Veröffentlicht am von

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 10.08.2024
mit ASP, Front 242, Saltatio Mortis, Deine Lakaien, London After Midnight, Hämatom, Suicide Commando, Assemblage 23, Oomph!, Die Herren Wesselsky, She Past Away, Lacrimas Profundere, Hell Boulevard, The Cassandra Complex, S.P.O.C.K, Schwarzer Engel, Centhron, Re.Mind, Rroyce, Steril

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt!)
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)

asp-08-2024-14

M’era Luna Festival

Impressionen

Impressionen

50 Fotos

ASP

ASP

15 Fotos

Front 242

Front 242

15 Fotos

Saltatio Mortis

Saltatio Mortis

13 Fotos

Deine Lakaien

Deine Lakaien

10 Fotos

London After Midnight

London After Midnight

10 Fotos

Haematom

Haematom

10 Fotos

Suicide Commando

Suicide Commando

10 Fotos

Assemblage 23

Assemblage 23

10 Fotos

Oomph

Oomph

10 Fotos

Die Herren Wesselsky

Die Herren Wesselsky

9 Fotos

She Past Away

She Past Away

8 Fotos

Lacrimas Profundere

Lacrimas Profundere

8 Fotos

Hell Boulevard

Hell Boulevard

8 Fotos

The Cassandra Complex

The Cassandra Complex

8 Fotos

S.P.O.C.K

S.P.O.C.K

7 Fotos

Schwarzer Engel

Schwarzer Engel

7 Fotos

Centhron

Centhron

7 Fotos

Re.Mind

Re.Mind

7 Fotos

Rroyce

Rroyce

7 Fotos

Steril

Steril

7 Fotos