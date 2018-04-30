Hexentanz Festival 2018

Losheim (Eventgelände), 27. und 28.04.2018
mit Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, ASP, Fiddler’s Green, Diary of Dreams, Eisregen, Agonoize, Grailknights, Heldmaschine, Ewigheim, Vogelfrey, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Metallspürhunde, Schattenmann, Sündenrausch
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Impressionen
30 Fotos
Die Apok. Reiter
15 Fotos
ASP
15 Fotos
Fiddlers Green
12 Fotos
Diary of Dreams
12 Fotos
Eisregen
11 Fotos
Agonoize
11 Fotos
Grailknights
11 Fotos
Heldmaschine
11 Fotos
Ewigheim
9 Fotos
Vogelfrey
9 Fotos
OReillys Paddyhats
7 Fotos
Metallspuerhunde
7 Fotos
Schattenmann
5 Fotos
Suendenrausch
5 Fotos