Hexentanz Festival 2019

Losheim (Eventgelände), 26. und 27.04.2019
mit Saltatio Mortis, Der Fluch des Drachen (Corvus Corax), Tanzwut, Mono Inc., Van Canto, Hocico, Dornenreich, Ragnaröek, Lacrimas Profundere, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Krankheit, Vlad In Tears, Lords Of Salem, Canterra
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Impressionen
30 Fotos
Saltatio Mortis
15 Fotos
Der Fluch des Drachen
15 Fotos
Tanzwut
14 Fotos
Mono Inc.
13 Fotos
Van Canto
12 Fotos
Hocico
10 Fotos
Dornenreich
10 Fotos
Ragnaroeek
10 Fotos
Lacrimas Profundere
7 Fotos
OReillys Paddyhats
8 Fotos
Krankheit
6 Fotos
Vlad In Tears
6 Fotos
Lords Of Salem
5 Fotos
Canterra
5 Fotos