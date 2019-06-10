Wave Gotik Treffen 2019 – Teil 1

Leipzig (diverse Veranstaltungsorte), 07. und 08.06.2019

mit In Extremo, Schandmaul, New Model Army, Eluveitie, Nitzer Ebb, Coppelius, Hämatom, Welle:Erdball, Forced To Mode, Das Ich, Ganaim, Haujobb

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2 (folgt!)

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)