Mera Luna Festival 2022 – Teil 2

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 07.08.2022

mit Eisbrecher, The Sisters of Mercy, Schandmaul, VNV Nation, Feuerschwanz, Combichrist, Priest, The Beauty of Gemina, Unzucht, Then Comes Silence, Aeverium, Hell Boulevard

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)