Mera Luna Festival 2022 – Teil 2

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 07.08.2022
mit Eisbrecher, The Sisters of Mercy, Schandmaul, VNV Nation, Feuerschwanz, Combichrist, Priest, The Beauty of Gemina, Unzucht, Then Comes Silence, Aeverium, Hell Boulevard

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
mera-22-sonntag-01

M’era Luna Festival

Impressionen

20 Fotos

Eisbrecher

15 Fotos

The Sisters of Mercy

13 Fotos

Schandmaul

13 Fotos

VNV Nation

12 Fotos

Feuerschwanz

11 Fotos

Combichrist

10 Fotos

Priest

9 Fotos

The Beauty of Gemina

8 Fotos

Unzucht

7 Fotos

Then Comes Silence

6 Fotos

Aeverium

5 Fotos

Hell Boulevard

5 Fotos