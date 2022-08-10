Mera Luna Festival 2022 – Teil 2

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 07.08.2022
mit Eisbrecher, The Sisters of Mercy, Schandmaul, VNV Nation, Feuerschwanz, Combichrist, Priest, The Beauty of Gemina, Unzucht, Then Comes Silence, Aeverium, Hell Boulevard
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 1
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Impressionen
20 Fotos
Eisbrecher
15 Fotos
The Sisters of Mercy
13 Fotos
Schandmaul
13 Fotos
VNV Nation
12 Fotos
Feuerschwanz
11 Fotos
Combichrist
10 Fotos
Priest
9 Fotos
The Beauty of Gemina
8 Fotos
Unzucht
7 Fotos
Then Comes Silence
6 Fotos
Aeverium
5 Fotos
Hell Boulevard
5 Fotos