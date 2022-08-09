Mera Luna Festival 2022 – Teil 1

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 05. und 06.08.2022
mit ASP, Covenant, Nitzer Ebb, In Strict Confidence, Blutengel, Lord Of The Lost, The Mission, Tyske Ludder, Ost+Front, Schattenmann, Qntal, Ambassador 21, Rave the Requiem, Enemy Inside
Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)
Warm Up Party
20 Fotos
Impressionen Freitag
40 Fotos
Impressionen Samstag
35 Fotos
ASP
15 Fotos
Covenant
14 Fotos
Nitzer Ebb
12 Fotos
In Strict Confidence
12 Fotos
Blutengel
12 Fotos
Lord Of The Lost
11 Fotos
The Mission
9 Fotos
Tyske Ludder
9 Fotos
OstFront
8 Fotos
Schattenmann
6 Fotos
Qntal
6 Fotos
Ambassador 21
5 Fotos
Rave the Requiem
5 Fotos
Enemy Inside
5 Fotos