Mera Luna Festival 2022 – Teil 1

Veröffentlicht am von

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 05. und 06.08.2022
mit ASP, Covenant, Nitzer Ebb, In Strict Confidence, Blutengel, Lord Of The Lost, The Mission, Tyske Ludder, Ost+Front, Schattenmann, Qntal, Ambassador 21, Rave the Requiem, Enemy Inside

Link zur Fotogalerie Teil 2
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)

mera-22-samstag-24

M’era Luna Festival

Warm Up Party

Warm Up Party

20 Fotos

Impressionen Freitag

Impressionen Freitag

40 Fotos

Impressionen Samstag

Impressionen Samstag

35 Fotos

ASP

ASP

15 Fotos

Covenant

Covenant

14 Fotos

Nitzer Ebb

Nitzer Ebb

12 Fotos

In Strict Confidence

In Strict Confidence

12 Fotos

Blutengel

Blutengel

12 Fotos

Lord Of The Lost

Lord Of The Lost

11 Fotos

The Mission

The Mission

9 Fotos

Tyske Ludder

Tyske Ludder

9 Fotos

OstFront

OstFront

8 Fotos

Schattenmann

Schattenmann

6 Fotos

Qntal

Qntal

6 Fotos

Ambassador 21

Ambassador 21

5 Fotos

Rave the Requiem

Rave the Requiem

5 Fotos

Enemy Inside

Enemy Inside

5 Fotos