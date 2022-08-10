Wacken Open Air 2022 – Teil 4

Wacken, 06.08.2022

mit Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Ill Nino, Lordi, As I Lay Dying, Hämatom, Hate, Tarja, Audn, Life of Agony, Attic, Orden Ogan, Striker, The Other, Insanity Alert, Deine Cousine, Neaera

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 3

Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)