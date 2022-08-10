Wacken Open Air 2022 – Teil 4

Wacken, 06.08.2022
mit Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Ill Nino, Lordi, As I Lay Dying, Hämatom, Hate, Tarja, Audn, Life of Agony, Attic, Orden Ogan, Striker, The Other, Insanity Alert, Deine Cousine, Neaera

Links zur Fotogalerie Teil 1, Teil 2, Teil 3
Link zum Festivalbericht (folgt!)

wacken-2022-teil-4-13

Wacken Open Air

Impressionen

Impressionen

60 Fotos

Arch Enemy

Arch Enemy

15 Fotos

Powerwolf

Powerwolf

15 Fotos

Ill Nino

Ill Nino

15 Fotos

Lordi

Lordi

13 Fotos

As I Lay Dying

As I Lay Dying

13 Fotos

Haematom

Haematom

13 Fotos

Hate

Hate

10 Fotos

Tarja

Tarja

10 Fotos

Audn

Audn

10 Fotos

Life of Agony

Life of Agony

10 Fotos

Attic

Attic

8 Fotos

Orden Ogan

Orden Ogan

8 Fotos

Striker

Striker

8 Fotos

The Other

The Other

8 Fotos

Insanity Alert

Insanity Alert

7 Fotos

Deine Cousine

Deine Cousine

5 Fotos

Neaera

Neaera

5 Fotos


Ein Gedanke zu „Wacken Open Air 2022 – Teil 4

