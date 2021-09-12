Prophecy Fest 2021

Balve (Balver Höhle), 09. bis 11.09.2021
mit Primordial, Dordeduh, Klimt 1918, E-L-R, Eïs, Arthur Brown, Dornenreich, Spiritual Front, Hekate, Sun Of The Sleepless, Mosaic und Zwischenlichten, St. Michael Front, Neun Welten, Vrimuot u.a.
Impressionen
10 Fotos
Primordial
15 Fotos
Dordeduh
15 Fotos
Klimt 1918
12 Fotos
E L R
12 Fotos
Eis
12 Fotos
Arthur Brown
10 Fotos
Dornenreich
10 Fotos
Dordeduh play Negura Bunget
10 Fotos
Spiritual Front
10 Fotos
Hekate
10 Fotos
Sun O. T. Sleepless
10 Fotos
Mosaic und Zwischenlichten
7 Fotos
St. Michael Front
6 Fotos
Neun Welten
6 Fotos
Vrimuot
5 Fotos
