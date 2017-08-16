Mera Luna Festival 2017

Hildesheim (Flugplatz Drispenstedt), 12. und 13.08.2017
mit And One, ASP, Korn, Blutengel, Schandmaul, Subway to Sally, Mono Inc., Project Pitchfork, White Lies, The Crüxshadows, Megaherz, Feuerschwanz, Darkhaus, Ost+Front, Unzucht, Eden Weint Im Grab, Versengold, She Past Away, Schwarzer Engel, Circus of Fools u.a.

mera luna 2017 47

M’era Luna Festival

Impressionen

Impressionen

60 Fotos

And One

15 Fotos

ASP

15 Fotos

Korn

15 Fotos

Blutengel

14 Fotos

Schandmaul

14 Fotos

Subway to Sally

15 Fotos

Mono Inc.

13 Fotos

Project Pitchfork

13 Fotos

White Lies

12 Fotos

The Cruexshadows

11 Fotos

Megaherz

11 Fotos

Feuerschwanz

9 Fotos

Darkhaus

8 Fotos

OstFront

7 Fotos

Unzucht

6 Fotos

Eden Weint Im Grab

6 Fotos

Versengold

7 Fotos

She Past Away

5 Fotos

Schwarzer Engel

5 Fotos

Circus of Fools

7 Fotos